Joseph Louis Scurnopoli



Formerly of Ambridge



In the early morning of Wednesday, the 25th of November, Joseph Louis Scurnopoli went peacefully to be with the Lord.



Born in Ambridge, Pa., Joe was a strong, confident, competent, fearless man who could build or fix anything on this earth. He worked as a police officer in Center Township before relocating to Phoenix, Arizona in 1971, where he continued to employ his mechanical talents and enjoyed many days in the roping arena with his horses and friends.



Joe was a Godly man equally at home as a cowboy, mechanic, Mason, Army National Guard Marksman, SWAT and Jeep Posse member and an avid outdoorsman. His surly exterior was an equal match for his kind heart and strong weathered hands. Most who know him well knew he would be the first to arrive if you were in need and would stay until the job was finished.



Joe was preceded in death by his father and mother, Luigi and Maria Scurnopoli; his brothers, Anthony Scurnopoli and Larry Cerullo; his sisters, Angie Passaro and Kay Corsi and his grandson and namesake, Joseph Scurnopoli.



Joe is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn (Stauffer); his children, Mary Dobronz (Jack), Louis Scurnopoli (Julia), Lennie Ann Jarrup (Greg), Mark Kundla (Beverly), Carla Mager (Rob), Johneen Willis (Tad) and Amy Trombi (Dave); his 18 grandchildren; his 33 great grandchildren; his sister, Fran Russo; sister-in-law, Marlene Perno and his nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly.



An 87-year life that was lived to the fullest. Your life was legendary and we will miss you deeply and treasure you always.



A private celebration of life service will be planned at a later and safer time.



The family requests that you forward an act of kindness to honor Joe in your own way.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store