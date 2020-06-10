JOSEPH M. SUTEJ
Joseph M. Sutej

New Brighton

Joseph M. Sutej, 75, of New Brighton, passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Friends will be received Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church at a time to be announced in Thursdays Times with complete obituary.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
