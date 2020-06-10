Joseph M. Sutej
New Brighton
Joseph M. Sutej, 75, of New Brighton, passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Friends will be received Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church at a time to be announced in Thursdays Times with complete obituary.
New Brighton
Joseph M. Sutej, 75, of New Brighton, passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Friends will be received Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church at a time to be announced in Thursdays Times with complete obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.