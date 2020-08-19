My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your loving family Judy in the loss of your husband Joe. I was sad to see this today as I remembered all our talks many moons ago about marriage and family. I know how much family means to you and I am so very sorry your heart is broken. Please know I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers in the days to come as you hold your memories of wonderful times spent together close at heart. Sending love from your old co-worker in Copy Service, Tammy.

Tammy Kurtz

Friend