JOSEPH MUOIO Jr.
Joseph Muoio, Jr.

Formerly of Beaver Falls

Joseph Muoio, Jr., 89, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Judith Damaska Muoio. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary June 25, 2020. Joseph was born August 9, 1931, in Beaver Falls, Pa. He was the son of the late Joseph Muoio, Sr., and Isabel (Berato) Muoio. Joseph was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School Class of 1949, and the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy Class of 1953. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War and worked as a Pharmacist at the Walter Reed Hospital. In 1955 he began his career as a Pharmacist for Rays Pharmacy in Beaver Falls, in 1967 for White Cross/Revco, in 1974 he moved to Allentown to become the District Manager for CVS before retiring in 1988. Joseph was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Orefield and for many years served as an usher. He loved to golf for many years before being diagnosed with Parkinson's. He enjoyed watching golf on T.V., reading, using his iPad that he was given as a gift, growing his fig tree which originated from Italy and his visits from his fellow Pharmacist, Jim Kacer. Joseph was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles Fan. Since Parkinson's kept him from being really active, he loved calling his friends in Beaver Falls and some of his Army buddies around the country. He treasured spending time in Ocean City, Md. with his family but his favorite pastime while in good health was the joy of his beautiful granddaughters. Joseph's family wants to thank the staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital Surgery Team and Surgical ICU, the wonderful doctors and nursing staff who took care of their husband and father. A special thanks to the wonderful VA of Allentown who met all his needs. Most especially, John Barone, his nurses, Pat and Maribele, his Fox Therapists, Jackie and Katie who worked so hard to enhance his speech and walking.

He leaves behind his loving wife; two very special loving daughters, Joelle Muoio and Jackie Weigel and a very special son-in-law, Dr. Shawn Weigel who he loved so much; granddaughters, Rachel Schnellbach and her husband, Trey Hayes and Gabriella, Isabella and Gianna Weigel; one special great-grandson Arjan Hayes; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Kathy Damaska; niece, Simona Muoio from Italy and her husband, David and son, Nicholas; nieces and nephews, Michael and Jodi Cirelli, Mark and Dana Cirelli, Kevin Cirelli, David and Piper Muoio, Matthew and Sarah Muoio and Nathan Muoio, Lance Damaska, Aaron and Dovie Damaska, Kristian and Amy Damaska, Dirk and Lisa Damaska; nieces, Jill Damaska, and Joy and Bill Weaver; special cousins, Sandy and her husband, Arthur Alder, Genevieve Barto and Barbara Decker. The big love of his life was his little Shih Tzu, Ginger who he dearly loved.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. Call 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 274 North Krocks Road and 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the church. Interment with military honors will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com..

Contributions: Parkinson's Support Group c/o St. Luke's Hospital, 801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Church
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Church
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your loving family Judy in the loss of your husband Joe. I was sad to see this today as I remembered all our talks many moons ago about marriage and family. I know how much family means to you and I am so very sorry your heart is broken. Please know I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers in the days to come as you hold your memories of wonderful times spent together close at heart. Sending love from your old co-worker in Copy Service, Tammy.
Tammy Kurtz
Friend
August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
Dear Judy,
Thinking of you and the loss of Joe, your beloved husband in this time.
From your stories and sharing of Joe, I remember him as truly an incredible soul, full of strength, love, and much more. My deepest condolences to you and your family for your loss. May he Rest In Eternal Peace!
Ruhi West
Friend
August 19, 2020
Dear Judy,
We are so sorry to hear about the loss of Joe. Fond memories with you in Parkland Farms. Sincere sympathy to you, Joelle, Jackie and families.
Carol and Frank Dox
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Carol and Frank Dox
Friend
August 18, 2020
Judy and Family, I’m sorry for the list of your husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Prayers sent to give you comfort and peace at this time.
Phyllis
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
