Joseph Paraside Jr.
Rochester
Joseph Paraside, Jr., 76 of Rochester, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at home.
Born October 19, 1943, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Joseph and Charlotte (Jackowski) Paraside, Sr. Joseph graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1962, and then joined the United States Air Force where he retired as a Finance and Accounting Supervisor. He loved his family, gardening, and playing pinochle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry.
Surviving are his daughter, Bethany (Joshua) McKelvey, Beaver Falls; his daughter-in-law and caretaker, Mary Waugaman; five grandchildren, Nichole Glackin, Zachary (Nicole) Glackin, Chelsie Waugaman, Arreale Waldron and Alec Quaquarucci; two great grandchildren, Dennis "DJ" McKelvey and Blake Glackin.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at Noon in J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
. We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are mandatory during visitation.
VVA Chapter #862 will provide military honors for Joseph in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m.