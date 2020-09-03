Joseph Paraside Jr.
Rochester
Joseph Paraside, Jr., 76 of Rochester, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at home.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at Noon in J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
. We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are mandatory during visitation.
VVA Chapter #862 will provide military honors for Joseph in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m.