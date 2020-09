Joseph Paraside Jr.RochesterJoseph Paraside, Jr., 76 of Rochester, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at home.A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at Noon in J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com . We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are mandatory during visitation.VVA Chapter #862 will provide military honors for Joseph in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m.