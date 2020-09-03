1/
JOSEPH PARASIDE Jr.
{ "" }
Joseph Paraside Jr.

Rochester

Joseph Paraside, Jr., 76 of Rochester, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at home.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at Noon in J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are mandatory during visitation.

VVA Chapter #862 will provide military honors for Joseph in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
SEP
5
Service
12:30 PM
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
