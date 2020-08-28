Joseph Paul Ammon
Pittsburgh
Joseph Paul Ammon, age 63, of Pittsburgh passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Joseph was born January 7, 1957, son of the late Albert and Elizabeth (Waugh) Ammon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan (Fitzpatrick).
He is survived by his son, Joseph P. Ammon, Jr. and wife Kristen; daughter, Emily Ammon (Neil Pegher); sister, Susan Sanzone; and nephews, James Piazza, Travis Sanzone and Matthew Sanzone.
Arrangements will be held privately with the family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com