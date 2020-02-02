|
Joseph Phillips
Formerly of Hopewell Township
Joseph Phillips, age 93.5, formerly of Hopewell Twp, passed away on January 30, 2020.
He was born in Arnold City, Pa. to Fred H. Phillips and Stella Brazen Phillips, one of four children. He attended school in Allegheny County and lived in Clinton, Pa. growing up, but spent most of his adult life in Hopewell Twp. He worked for the family owned business, Phillips Trucking Co. Joe was in the U.S. Army in 1945-46, where he attended Medical Tech School and served as a dental assistant at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in the Denver Area.
Joe loved traveling with his golf buddies, south to play golf in the winter, as well as travel with his wife of 67 years, Betty Lou Phillips. His passion was golf. He was a member at Beaver Lakes Golf and Country Club (now Shadow Lakes) for over 50 years! In 2017, he and Betty moved to Asheville, N.C. to be closer to daughter Shirley.
He is survived by a daughter, Shirley Phillips (Gary Jordan) of Asheville, N.C. and grandson, Michael Phillips Jordan (Christie Jordan) of Bladenboro, N.C. and many nieces and nephews.
His wife, Betty preceded him in death in 2019.
Thanks so much to neighbors Jim Ozimok, Dan and Cindy Nolfi and Beth and Angie for being the most caring neighbors ever over many years.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 2, 2020