JOSEPH R. ALLISON

JOSEPH R. ALLISON Obituary
Joseph R.

Allison

New Brighton

Joseph R. Allison, 77, of New Brighton, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born October 19, 1942, in New Brighton, a son of the late Charles and Mary Agnes (Harkins) Allison. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving at the beginning of the Vietnam War. He retired from Ceramic Color & Chemicals of New Brighton. Joe was a youth football coach for 20 plus years in New Brighton and 5 years in Riverside. He was also a youth baseball coach for many years in New Brighton. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church of New Brighton.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Barbara (Gold) Allison; two sons, Robert R. Allison, New Brighton and Joseph A. Allison, Bellvue; one daughter, Jill (Robert Flook) Allison, Daugherty Twp.; three grandchildren, Izabella N. Allison, Jaxson R. Flook and Rylee L. Flook; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Regis, James and Charles Allison and three sisters, Eleanor Hogue, Katherine Milligan and Bernadette Arent.

Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, and Friday from 9 a.m. until time of prayer at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in the Holy Family Catholic Church, New Brighton.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Brighton.

Members of the Beaver County Special Unit will meet in the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. to provide military honors.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 11, 2020
