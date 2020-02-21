Home

Spratt Funeral Home
1901 7th Ave
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1234

Joseph R. Shubbuck Sr.

Beaver Falls

Joseph R. Shubbuck, Sr., 59, of Beaver Falls, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born March 18, 1961, and raised in the Linesville, Pa. area, he was the son of the late Raymond J. and MaryAnn Hall Shubbuck.

Joe was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served from June 28, 1979, to August 25, 1984, as a BTFN. 3rdClass Petty Officer, who served in Beirut Lebanon and Grenada. He was a machine operator for P T C Alliance, West Mayfield Plant, up until January 2019, and a member of the Beaver Falls American Legion Post #216.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a stepbrother, Gary Shubbuck.

Joe is survived by his wife, Lee M. Yensull Shubbuck; children,

Army Staff Sgt. Shawn P. (Tabitha) Butler, Ft. Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.; Catherine E. Sowders, Overland Park, Kansas; Brittney (Mathew) Schley, Saegertown; Daniel Shubbuck, Saegertown; and Seaman Recruit Joseph Shubbuck, Jr., Pensacola Fla.; grandchildren, Matthew Schley, Jr., Daniel Sowders, Ian M. Butler, Olivia Schley, Dagny Sowders, Liam Butler and Declan Butler; brothers, Edwin C. Shubbuck, Lockport, N.Y., and John S. (Felicia) Subbarck, Memphis, Tenn.; stepsisters, Connie Shubbuck and Sharon Armstrong; in-laws, Lynn Stinson, Ohio; LuAnne (Bob) Klemens, New Brighton; Lonnie (Jeanne) Yensull, Oklahoma; Lenny Yensull, Ellwood City; and Loren Yensull, Oklahoma.

Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS. Pastor Janice Davis of the 1st United Methodist Church, Beaver Falls, will officiate.

Interment with full Military Honors will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Beaver Falls.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 21, 2020
