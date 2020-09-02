Joseph T. 'Joey' Bozek
Rochester Twp.
Joseph T. 'Joey' Bozek, 39, of Rochester Twp., passed away September 1, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on August 7, 2020.
He was born May 7, 1981, in Sewickley, son of Dr. Joseph W. Jr., and Cindy Carcaise Bozek, Rochester Twp. He was a home inspector with Truck Technology Training Incorporated, where he received his CDL License, and also worked for Patrick Carcaise Construction. Co. He was a member of St Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish, Rochester.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Jessica L. and Chris Yasher, Harrisburg, and a niece, Miranda Shingara, Harrisburg; paternal grandfather and grandmother, Joseph W. Sr. and Virginia Bozek, Center Twp.; his maternal grandmother, Angeline D. Carcaise, Daugherty Twp. and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jodi Bozek; his paternal grandfather, Frank J. Carcaise and two uncles, Daniel and Francis Carcaise.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, visitation will be private on Friday, September 4, 2020, with 25 people or less and facemasks are required. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Rochester Twp. A Christian wake service will be held, Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, PA.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 222 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1500, Chicago Il. 60606.