Joseph T. Makowski Jr.BadenJoseph T. Makowski Jr., 77, of Baden, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian.Born February 26, 1943, Sewickley, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Helen Jurczak Makowski. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baden, and also a member of the Ambridge, Pine Run, Rochester, and North Boro Sportsmen's Clubs. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a U.S. Marine Veteran.Surviving are his wife, Donna Burka Makowski; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jody and Mark Kopriva and Lori and John Donahue, all of Cranberry Twp.; three grandchildren, Andrew and Luke Kopriva and Kathryn Donahue; one brother-in-law, Bill Ickley, Baden; and one sister-in-law, Candy Makowski, Ohio.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Ickley and one brother, Richard Makowski.There will be no viewing. Friends can attend a Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baden. Interment will follow at Good Samaritan Cemetery.BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.The Beaver County Special Unit will meet at 11:15 a.m. at the cemetery, to provide full military honors.