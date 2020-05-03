|
Joseph T. Pajak
Aliquippa
On April 28, 2020, Joseph T. Pajak, 91, peacefully went home to be with the Lord.
He was born on July 26, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late George and Sophie Pajak.
After graduating from Aliquippa High School in 1947, Joe honorably served our country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He then attended California University of Pennsylvania, graduating from there with a Bachelors' of Science in Industrial Arts. Mr. Pajak worked as an Industrial Arts teacher for 33 years at Hopewell High School.
In his spare time, he loved to bowl, golf, spend time at the Hopewell Federal Credit Union, stop for a beer at Harold's, and have breakfast at George's Family Restaurant with Chuck Sirko and Bob Jurasko and others as available.
He was a proud member of P.N.A. and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Aliquippa, PA.
Joe is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Pajak. He is also survived by his daughter, Jo Ellen Kimmey and her husband, Ted; his grandchildren, Jacob, Kendra, and Eliza Kimmey, all from Milford, Delaware; sisters, Gladys Simoni, Agnes Ciotti and Helen Pajak and numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Ted Pajak and wife, Alberta; his brother Ed Pajak and wife Margaret; brother-in-laws Dundee Simoni and Baldo Ciotti and nephew Ted Pajak, Jr.
A memorial service will be held in the future.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020