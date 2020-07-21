1/
JOSEPH V. ZAHORSKY
1927 - 2020
Joseph V. Zahorsky

Aliquippa

Joseph V. Zahorsky, 92, of Aliquippa, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Belair Nursing Home.

Born August 10, 1927, in West Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Joseph M. and Anna (Tirpak) Zahorsky.

Mr. Zahorsky was employed by the Pennsylvania State Liquor Stores in Aliquippa and Midland, and worked as an L.P.N. at Sewickley Valley Hospital, subsequently retiring from Friendship Ridge. He was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa; St. Titus Holy Name Society and St. Vincent de Paul Soceity, where he served both organizations as past president and was a past secretary of West Aliquippa Little League.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John J. Zahorsky and Edward V. Zahorsky.

He is survived by many devoted and caring friends.

A funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, 952 Franklin Ave, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001.

Private entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Titus Catholic Church,
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
