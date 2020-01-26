Home

JOSEPH W. SOWA Obituary
Joseph W. Sowa

Economy Borough

Joseph W. Sowa, 69, of Economy Borough, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver

Born March 21, 1950, in Sewickley, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anastasia Petronchak Sowa. He was retired from Automated Refreshment Systems and a member of Holy Ghost Orthodox Church.

Surviving are five sons, Joseph P. Sowa, Economy Borough, Daniel Sowa, Rochester, Nicholas Sowa, Economy Borough, Matthew Sowa, South Heights and Jeremy Sowa, Conway; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Olivia Sowa and cousins, David and Lauretta Nester and Noelle and Erica Nester, all of Brooks, Ga.

Friends will be received on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with the Very Reverend Father William Evansky officiating.

A private interment will follow at Economy Cemetery.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
