Morgan, 90, formerly of Brighton Township, passed away on April 14, 2020, with her daughters by her side.
Born July 10, 1929, in Pittsburgh, she was the cherished daughter of the late Provvidenza and
Giovanni Frank Crisanti. She resided in Brighton Township with her late husband, Joseph A.
Morgan, for more than 50 years. More recently, she lived at The Village at St. Barnabas in Gibsonia and at The Arbors at Valencia, both within the St. Barnabas Communities. She graduated from Arsenal High School (Pittsburgh) and earned a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics at the Carnegie Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in Guidance Counseling at the University of Pittsburgh.
Jody lived a life of service and enjoyed her career as an educator. She was the last remaining Founder of the Center Civic Women's Club, established in 1962, and she remained active as a member and enthusiastic fundraiser for CCWC programs for 57 years. As part of her CCWC service, she was instrumental in creating Pathways, a program that provides free home care for Beaver County women with cancer. She was a faithful member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Church (Beaver) for 58 years, where she was a greeter, a member of the Marian Guild and a volunteer at the elementary school. She served on the Board of Directors of La Casa Halfway House.
Early in her career, Jody taught home economics at Peabody High School (Pittsburgh). After raising five daughters, she returned to work teaching nutrition and was the inaugural coordinator for Beaver County's Alcohol Highway Safety Program. All her life she was a talented quilter and seamstress. At the age of 49, she undertook the awesome challenge of participating in Co-ed Canoe Trails as a first-time hiker, camper and wilderness canoeist.
Surviving her are five beloved daughters, Roseanne P. Morgan (Timothy Treadway) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Michele M. Irion (Robert W. Irion) of Oakdale, Conn. and Graniteville, S.C. and their children, Kimberly M. Irion and Robert J. Irion (Alyssa Klug); Judith L. Morgan (Jacqueline K. White) of Bar Harbor, Maine; Andrea J. Morgan, of Concord, Calif. and her children, Daniel S. Morgan-Russell and Aida C. Morgan-Russell, and
Rebecca L. Morgan (Don Pastrick) of Kent, Ohio; a brother, Vincent A. (Rose) Crisanti of Pittsburgh; a sister-in-law, Joann Crisanti of Pittsburgh; a sister-in-law, Sister Marie Morgan M.M. of Ossining, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, Daniel P. Morgan of Valencia, Pa. and an abundance of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her brother, Paul J. Crisanti, preceded her in death. She was blessed by and cared for by treasured friends, Donna Underiner of Brighton Twp., Judy Bixler of Chippewa Twp. and Kathleen Mikszan, Lois Weichel, and Jane Petty, all of Gibsonia, Pa.
Jody's family extends its gratitude to the staff of St. Barnabas Communities for their compassionate and affectionate care.
A funeral service for the family was followed by interment at Beaver Cemetery. Due to current Pennsylvania restrictions on gatherings, the family will announce a celebration of life at a later date.
