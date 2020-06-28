Josephine A. Ursida
Beaver Falls
Josephine A Ursida, age 85, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Born July 30, 1934, to the late Joseph Guarino and Augustine Dema Gurarino. She was a homemaker, and was a member of St. Philomena Roman Catholic Parish. Josephine was a resident of Cambridge Village Assisted Living.
She is survived by her husband, Salvatore Ursida; daughter, Santa Scott-Waller and son, Joseph Ursida. She had a large extended family with many nieces and nephews that loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Marie Guarino Doll and brother, Matty Guarino.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Josephine's name. They should send their donation to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148 - Memorial ID # 12050166.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.