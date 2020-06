Josephine A. UrsidaBeaver FallsJosephine A Ursida, age 85, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.Born July 30, 1934, to the late Joseph Guarino and Augustine Dema Gurarino. She was a homemaker, and was a member of St. Philomena Roman Catholic Parish. Josephine was a resident of Cambridge Village Assisted Living.She is survived by her husband, Salvatore Ursida; daughter, Santa Scott-Waller and son, Joseph Ursida. She had a large extended family with many nieces and nephews that loved her.She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Marie Guarino Doll and brother, Matty Guarino.A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Josephine's name. They should send their donation to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148 - Memorial ID # 12050166.