Josephine C. 'Jay' Veri
Hopewell Township
Josephine C. "Jay" Veri, 91, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.
She was born in Italy, on June 16, 1929, the daughter of the late Louis and Concetta Lagrotteria. She was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church. She was an avid Bingo player. She also loved spending time with her seven grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert R. Veri in 2018, and three siblings, Lena Talotta, Paul Lagrotteria, and Jennie Mannella.
She is survived by her husband, Robert F. Veri; a daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Lee Poltor, Hopewell Twp.; seven grandchildren, Chelsea, Holly, and Hannah Slagle, Abigale, Nick, Frank and Ben Veri; three great-grandchildren, Michael, Mia and Jayce; a sister, Tina Greco; a brother, Joseph (Sharon) Lagrotteria; a brother-in-law, Tony Mannella, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, 2345 Mill St.
, 2345 Mill St. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Titus Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.