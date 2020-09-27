Josephine Galterio
Formerly of
Raccoon Township
Josephine Galterio, 91, of Beaver, formerly of Raccoon Twp., passed away peacefully in her home on September 24, 2020, surrounded by her daughter and granddaughter.
Born on December 5, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Sarah (Poshodian) Bogosian. She was retired from the Housing Authority of Beaver County after 31 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Galterio; her sister, Lillian Harvey; her brother, Edward Bogosian; and her grandson, Johnny Onderick.
She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Deborah George and Tina Galterio; her grandchildren, Albert George, Brandi George, and Kristen (Jonathan) Snyder; all of her loving great-grandchildren; her sister, Margaret Petersen; her sister-in-law, Beatrice Kuehner; and her six nieces, Cindy (Dave) Evans, Jackie (Roy) Siragusa, Rene (Joe) Matzko, Leslie (Bob) Fillnow, Michelle (Mickey) Garro, and Roberta Farber.
Josephine always put her loved ones first and was the glue that held her family together. Her strength will always be admired by her family and her memory will live on in their hearts forever.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for their exceptional in-home care over the last few months.
As per her wishes and the current Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private.
Arrangements have been provided by SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.
