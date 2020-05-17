Home

John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Conway

Josephine Mae Kretzer, 93, of Conway, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Rochester Manor.

She was born May 9, 1927, in Sewickley. A daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Wacht Hall.

Surviving are her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Arnold (Ann) Hall of Conway and Walter (Debbie) Hall of Damascus, Md. and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were three brothers Michael, Thomas and Raymond Hall and a sister, Elaine Hall.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the entire staff at Rochester Manor for the compassionate care given to Mae during her stay.

Due to the current health restrictions private services were held. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.

Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020
