Joshua 'Josh' Lorne Gumbert
Monaca
Formerly of
Chippewa Township
Joshua "Josh" Lorne Gumbert, 31, of Monaca, formerly of Chippewa Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020, in his residence.
Born February 10, 1989, in Beaver, he was the son of Allan and Stacey (Russell) Gumbert. Josh graduated from Blackhawk High School in 2007, where he played football, basketball and ran track. He then went on to graduate from Cal U, where he played football from 2007-2012. He was a loss prevention investigator for Dick's Sporting Goods, where he worked in the corporate office.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Adam (Maria) Gumbert; his sister, Stephanie Gumbert; his grandmothers, Elsie Russell and Grace Ferguson; his grandfather, James M. Gumbert; his aunts and uncles, Wendy (Tom) Canfield, Leslie (Mark) Benedetto, Aaron Gumbert, and Amy (Paul) Gavin; his nieces, nephews, and cousins, Ava and Morgan Gumbert, Meigan (Guy) Arnone, Meredith and Mason Canfield, Jake, Joe, and Julia Benedetto, Adrienne and Hanna Warden, and Jacob Gumbert; and his dog, Russell.
He was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Lorne Russell and Alan Ferguson.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pathway Church, 239 Braun Rd., Beaver Falls.
Private entombment will take place in Beaver Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Blackhawk Athletic Department, 500 Blackhawk Rd., Beaver Falls, PA 15010 that will benefit the Quarterback and Tip-Off clubs.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 19, 2020