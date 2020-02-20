|
Joshua 'Josh' Lorne Gumbert
Monaca
Chippewa Township
Joshua "Josh" Lorne Gumbert, 31, of Monaca, formerly of Chippewa Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020, in his residence.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pathway Church, 239 Braun Rd., Beaver Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Blackhawk Athletic Department, 500 Blackhawk Rd., Beaver Falls, PA 15010 that will benefit the Quarterback and Tip-Off clubs.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 20, 2020