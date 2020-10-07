Joyce Ann TatumBeaver FallsJoyce Ann Tatum, 67, made her transition to be with The Lord, in her home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, October 3, 2020.She was a loving and attentive daughter, mother, gram, and sweetie. She humbly spoiled her family with the gift of unconditional love. Joyce enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking for her family, and shopping. Her family describes her as…An Angel Among Us.Nothing less than a manifestation of all that God made beautiful. The personification of love and the stories we could share - anyone else might call fictional because, well who would believe we saw an angel with our own eyes, or touched her by our own hands, or believe we had an angel among us.We've always been told they lived in the sky, but God gave us one of our own. Her heart sculpted out of the purest of love and understanding; a graceful appearance, and presence demanding.However, from God we come, and to him we must return so, it's only right he called his angel back - a reality that burned. We can only smile because it is not (only) us who took the loss.We feel for those who never got to be graced with her smile, or embraced by her charm, or never held in her arms, but we did! So (for that) we rejoice and give praise, and say thank you Lord for sending your Angel our way.Joyce is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary "Mae Mae" Yates and Dawn Jackson.She leaves to cherish her memories, life partner of 16 years, Darryl Williams; son, Cameron Tatum; daughter, Michelle Tatum and Derrick Ross, of Rochester, Pa.; granddaughters, Syra, Daysha, Dymond, Sarasia and Katherine; grandsons, Amir and Amar'ee; great grandson, Rico; mother, Mary Jackson; brothers, Julian and Peter Jackson; sisters, Deborah Brown, Vivian Ricks, Iris, Christine, and Nadine Jackson, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Due to COVID 19 restrictions MASKS are required. The viewing will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon followed by a homegoing celebration. Immediate family only for the service at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA, Regina Washington. Supervisor.