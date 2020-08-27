1/1
JOYCE E. (ZINDREN) BROWER
Joyce E. (Zindren)

Brower

Formerly of Monaca

Joyce E. (Zindren) Brower, 74, of Limerick, Pa., formerly of Monaca, wife of Robert G. Brower, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Paoli Hospital after a short illness.

Born in Rochester, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Paul and Evelyn (Cook) Zindren. Joyce was the former co-owner with her husband of Cole's Tobacco Shop in Pottstown, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed art and was an excellent cook and baker.

Surviving with her husband is son, Cortney Brower, husband of Cindy; brother, Paul Richard Zindren, husband of Karin; granddaughter, Alyssa; and cousin, Janis Rehm, wife of Tom.

A memorial service will be Saturday, August 29, 11 a.m. at CATAGNUS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, INC., 711 N. Franklin Street, Pottstown, PA, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's name to: Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
AUG
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
