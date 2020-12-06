Joyce Eileen 'Rube' StewartGeorgetownJoyce Eileen "Rube" Stewart, 68, of Georgetown, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, December 2, 2020, with her daughter at her side under the compassionate care of nurses and staff at Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver.Born April 21, 1952, in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late William and Barbara Stewart. Rube had worked as a nurse's aid at Friendship Ridge for 31 years before retiring.She is survived by her daughter and her companion Jocelyn Stewart and Brad Farnsworth; her brothers, Bill (Vickie) Stewart and Tim (Lori) Stewart; her sisters, Joan (John) Grant and Judy (Bill) Hamilton; and cherished grandmother of Grace and Parker. Also surviving are many beloved nieces and nephews and extended family members along with her beloved work family from Friendship Ridge.No visitation or services are planned. Memorials in her name can be made in care of the funeral home for a memorial bench or to the Hookstown Free Methodist Church, P.O. Box 352, Hookstown, PA 15050.Professional services provided by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.