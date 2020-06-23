JOYCE ELIZABETH PHILLIPS
Joyce Elizabeth Phillips

Sewickley



Joyce Elizabeth Phillips, passed away suddenly on June 15, 2020, at the age of 62.

Born in Sewickley on August 18, 1957, she was one of three children to the late Florence (Lisovich) and Lewis Phillips. She grew up in Crescent Twp., attended Glenwillard Elementary School and graduated from Moon High School in 1975.

Joyce's love of travel led her to a 42-year career as a flight attendant with USAir, now AA. She cherished her children and was always involved in their activities, whether it was coaching softball or teaching Catechism classes. She was a Mom to all and had a great sense of humor. Always playing pranks on her family and friends, she credited herself with inventing the "Mom Joke." She was a master cook and would make an ordinary meal feel like a celebration, always greeting you at the door with a smile and wearing her apron.

Joyce was dedicated to her Roman Catholic Faith and active in St. James Church, Divine Redeemer Parish. God needed an angel so Joyce rose to the occasion. Some may say, Why Joyce? I'm certain she would reply "Why not Joyce?".

Joyce is survived by her beloved children, Jon Luke Affeltranger and Grace Affeltranger (Austyn Lee); granddog, Seda; siblings, Cynthia Phillips (Tim Patterson) and Lewis Phillips (Pat Krizan), and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held at COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., www.copelandfuneralhomes.com, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.

Joyce believed in the importance of giving back to your community. In her memory, donations may be made to the Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 448 Crescent, PA 15046.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
