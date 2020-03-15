|
|
Joyce K. (Keber) Hancovsky
Formerly of Aliquippa
Joyce K. (Keber) Hancovsky, 78, of McMurray, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Hancovsky for 50 years; loving mother of James (Ellen) Hancovsky and Paul (Lori) Hancovsky; grandmother of Brianna, Rob, Joe, Connor and Kevin; sister of the late Helen Faye (surviving Gil) Palombo and Jackie (surviving Frank) Kolosky; daughter of the late Joseph and Verna Keber. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was a dental assistant for over 25 years. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, sewing and collecting angel statues. She cherished her monthly breakfast gatherings with her long time Aliquippa friends and most recently socializing with her friends at Bethel Square Apartments.
Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) or St. Benedict the Abbot Church Building Fund, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317.
Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 15, 2020