Joyce M. Young

Formerly of Aliquippa

On Saturday, February 1, 2020, Joyce M. Young transitioned to be with the Lord. Joyce was the daughter of the late Vivian and Ernest Young and the youngest of ten children.

She is the beloved mother of Davin Hampton and Kiara Hampton and grandmother of Jayla and Chloe Hampton. Joyce is also survived by her sisters, Sara "Frances" Greene and Loretta Jeter; a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Alfred Young, Ernest Young, Jr., Clora Edna Bell, Doris Tyson, Melvin Cobb, Catherine Townsend and Judith Walker.

Joyce was loving, caring, giving and always willing to help. When she was younger, she always made sure her siblings' children had a good Christmas. She worked at Gimbels Department Store in Pittsburgh; Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia; J & L Steel and Woodlawn Cleaners in Aliquippa and Chick-fil-A in Beaver Valley Mall.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
