Juanita Brutout
Juanita Brutout

Chippewa

Juanita Brutout, age 83, of Chippewa, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Juanita was born August 23, 1937.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Arthur Brutout; loving mother to Laurence Lee Brutout, Randy Neil (Paula) Brutout, and Lisa L. Rooney (Joseph); loving grandmother to Darrell, Dana, Misty; and loving great-grandmother to Julie, Dominick, Dustin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Aubrey (Crammer) Moody; brother, Babe Daryl; and a great-granddaughter, Lori Lee.

Juanita worked for many years as a floral designer. She loved yard work, planting flowers and continued to enjoy oil painting. She loved Jesus and read her bible every day and we know that she is in heaven rejoicing with the Lord.

Friends will be received Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).

In lieu of flowers, family asked that donations be made to Freedom Nazarene Church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
