|
|
Mother Juanita Young-Pettis
Aliquippa
Mother Juanita Young-Pettis experienced her triumphant transition early Friday morning, March 13, 2020.
She was born on January 23, 1930, to James Anderson, Sr., and Effie Mae YoVonne (Griffin) Young. Born into the First Church of God in Christ, 745 Griffith Street, under the pastorate of the late Elder C. T. Toombs. Juanita is a third generation Church of God in Christ member. At an early age, she confessed with her mouth and believed in her heart and responded to the call to salvation and was later baptized in water and with the Holy Ghost, according to Acts 2:4.
Juanita was an excellent student. In the Hopewell School District, she was passed from third grade to fifth grade. She was an honor student throughout her school years and was inducted into the National Honor Society in her sophomore year. Graduating from the Hopewell Area District, Juanita attended Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pa. and Trinity Bible College, Ambridge, Pa. As a teenager, she worked for Julia & King Martin Store, and she later worked in the credit department of Sears at the Beaver Valley Mall.
Juanita was a professional seamstress, adorning men, women and children for proms, weddings, banquets, church and clergy attire, throughout the community.
Juanita continued serving under the leadership of Elder Toombs successor, Elder Melvin E. Clark, Sr., during which the First Church of God in Christ became known as The Church in the Round First Church of God in Christ. She served with the Junior and Senior Good Samaritans, the (WDCC's) Women's Day Crusade Committee, the Jubilee Kitchen and the We-Twelve. Licensed as an Evangelist Missionary in the Church of God in Christ under the late Bishop Gordon E. Vaughn and State Mother Ida B. Martin in the Western Pennsylvania Jurisdiction, Juanita served faithfully in the church. She was later consecrated to the Mother's Board of the Church in the Round First Church of God in Christ under Bishop Melvin E. Clark, Sr., her pastor. She served as the District Missionary of the Headquarters District of the Second Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of Pennsylvania under Elder Bernard Wallace, Superintendent. She is the author of the book "Stepping into the Secret Place. From 1995 until 2020, Mother Pettis was the National Mother of (CEFCA) the Covenant Ecumenical Fellowship and Cathedral Assemblies, Perth Amboy, NJ, Bishop Donald Hilliard, Jr., Prelate.
Juanita married Curtis Sims Pettis on June 24, 1950, after a brief courtship and his return from World War II. To this union were born five children, two daughters and three sons, Jan Renee, Curtis Sims, Jr., Jonathan Terrell, Lydia Joell and Simeon Dupree. The marriage of Curtis and Juanita was a union of love and ministry, opening their home to family and friends, acquiring many spiritually adopted children over the years fulfilling the scripture: Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares. Hebrews 13:2 (KJV).
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her children, Curtis Sims
Pettis, Jr. (Vicki), Dayton, Ohio, Jonathan Terrell Pettis (Angela), Charlotte, N.C.; Lydia Joell Pettis, Aliquippa, Pa. and Simeon Dupree Pettis (L'Tesha), Aliquippa, Pa.; her sister, Mother Mildred Young-Wade (Bishop Maurice), Donora, Pa.; her sisters-in-love, Mother Inez Pettis, Aliquippa, Pa. and Mrs. Annie Young, McDonald, Pa.; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; a devoted friend, Mother
Gloria Pope, Aliquippa, Pa. and daughter-in-love, Dianne Hart Pettis.
Mother Pettis was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Curtis Sims Pettis, Sr.; parents, Deacon James and Mother
Effie Mae Young; her brothers, James Anderson Young, II and Dr. Clyde Anthony Young; her daughter, Pastor Jan Rene' Pettis-Anderson; her son-in-love, Pastor Charles Walter Anderson II; granddaughter,
Savannah Marie Anderson and devoted cousin, Lady Ruth Carolyn Cahoon.
Private Interment: Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, PA
Final arrangements entrusted to: WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Pittsburgh, PA - Elliott White, Supv.
A Memorial Celebration is prepared for a later date.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020