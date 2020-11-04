1/1
JUDITH A. MCCANN
Judith A. McCann

Beaver Falls

Judith A. McCann of Beaver Falls, died on October 30, 2020, at Heritage Valley Medical Center.

Born in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, on March 7, 1938, Judy was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth McClain. Judy attended Beaver Falls High School and continued her education at Edinboro State College, graduating with a degree in Art Education. She taught art at Beaver Falls Middle School for more than 30 years.

Judy sang with the Beaver Valley and Golden Triangle Chapters of Sweet Adelines for more than 40 years, where she loved performing with the chorus and spending Monday nights with her friends. She worked on costume design, chapter publicity and their annual scrapbooks. Judy relished her travels to many destinations around the world with Sweet Adelines and her girlfriends from the chorus.

She spent the winters of her retirement years with her husband John, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, where she enjoyed painting, reading, sewing, and relaxing in the sun. She took great pleasure in entertaining her children and grandchildren there and felt lucky to spend time in New Smyrna with their many friends from around the country.

Judy is survived by her husband, John McCann of White Township; her daughters, Darcy McCann (Steve Hornacek) of Madison, Wisconsin, and Holly McCann (Alan Hawthorne) of Carnegie, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Claire, John, and Sadie Hornacek, and Eve and Leah Hawthorne. She is also survived by her brother, Robert (Carol) McClain of Darlington, Pennsylvania.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Monica Roman Catholic Church in Chippewa on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carnegie Free Library of Beaver Falls, 1301 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls PA 15010.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa
117 Blackhawk Rd
Chippewa, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
