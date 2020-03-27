Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Varga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Varga


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Varga Obituary
Judith A. Varga

Ellwood City

Mrs. Judith A. Varga, 86, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital.

Mrs. Varga was born on October 7, 1933, in Koppel, to the late George and Mary (Hawrylak) Beres. Judy was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School. After graduation she worked for Bell Telephone, the Carnegie Free Library, and was a medical Librarian for the Beaver Falls Hospital. She also was the owner of Afternoon Tea Room in Ellwood City. Judy was also a member of the Holy Redeemer Church. She especially enjoyed reading and spending time with her needle work group and playing scrabble. Most importantly she loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Judy was married on May 15, 1954, to Ernest Varga who passed away on February 20, 2015.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice Izzo of Beaver Falls, and Susan (Jim) Hinkle of Cranberry Twp.; her son, Robert (Donna) Varga of Fombell; her five grandchildren, Steve (Jessie) Izzo, Amy (Brandon) Dainton, Aaron (Natalie) Hinkle, Kaylee Varga, and Austin Varga; and her five great-grandchildren, Ava and Allie Dainton, Jackson, Lilyana and Natalie Izzo. She is also survived by her brother, John Beres; her sister, Esther Mazza; and her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Sutkowski of Ellwood City.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a public service. A private burial service will take place at the Grandview Cemetery in Beaver Falls with Father Mark Thomas officiating.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Varga's name may be made to the Addison's Disease - ALD Foundation - Raise Awareness, www.ALDfoundation.org.

The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -