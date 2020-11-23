Judith Ann (Scherer)
Andrews
Center Township
Judith Ann (Scherer) Andrews, 89, of Center Township, went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2020. Born in Rochester, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Judith Scherer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Charlie Andrews and a son, William.
Judy will be sadly missed by her children, Chuck (Shirley) Andrews, Susan (Mike) Mancini, and Sandy Tomlinson, eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woman's Shelter, Beaver, Pa. and the Salvation Army, Rochester, Pa.
Friends will be received Monday, November 23, 2020, from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).