Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
502 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0655
Judith Ann Davis Obituary
Judith Ann

Davis

New Sewickley Township

Judith Ann Davis, 79, of New Sewickley Twp., formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Rochester Manor.

She was born in Ellwood City on October 7, 1940, the daughter of the late Samuel and Antoinette LaRitz. She loved music and enjoyed playing her fiddle and mandolin; she was a wonderful cook and liked crocheting. She also loved to spend time volunteering with special needs children so much that she and family fostered two special needs children and adopted a son, Andrew Davis who was her pride and joy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, an infant, Jeffrey Davis in 1984, and Andrew Davis in December of 2019; as well as three brothers Jim, John and Eugene LaRitz.

She is survived by her husband, Harold L. Davis; six children, Harold Davis, Butler; Curt Davis, New Brighton; and Karen Davis, Shawn Davis, Brad Davis, and Brent Davis, all of Rochester; two grandchildren, Curt Davis Jr. and Karlee Davis; and a sister, Charlene (Bill) Shaffer, Ellwood City.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St., is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 28, 2020
