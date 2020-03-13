Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Yeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith D. Yeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith D. Yeck Obituary
Judith D. Yeck

Moon Township

Judith D. Yeck, 76, of Moon Twp., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born in McKees Rocks, Pa., on November 25, 1943, the daughter of the late William Loerch and Clara Loerch Bedner. She was a long time active member of Sharon Community Presbyterian Church in Moon. She was an elder, a member of the Willing Workers, and ran the Advent and funeral lunches for many years. She was a graduate of the Lay Ministry program with the Presbyterian church and was a moderator for the Presbytery Women of Pittsburgh.

She is survived by her husband, John A. Yeck; two sons, Richard A. Yeck, Moon Twp. and David A. and Kimberly Yeck, Bentleyville; three grandsons, Hayden, Logan, and Collin Yeck; two brothers, William Loerch, Alabama and Donald and Susan Bedner, North Carolina.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15th at 3 p.m. in Sharon Community Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023.

Arrangements are entrusted to HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP, www. huntsmanfuneralhomes. com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -