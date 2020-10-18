1/
Judith E. Kuchinski
Judith E. Kuchinski

Formerly of

New Sewickley Township

Judith E. Kuchinski, 79, of Hampton Twp., formerly of New Sewickley Twp., passed away October 14, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 7, 1941, in New Sewickley Twp., daughter of the late John V. Sr. and Betty J. Marr Opperman. She was a retired Pension Administrator with Massachusetts Mutual Insurance. She was a member of New Sewickley Presbyterian Church, Rochester.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Susan L. and Ken Gehringer, Gibsonia; four grandchildren, Jessica, Kaitlynne, Hunter, and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Keagen and Kenslee; one sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Daniel Thomas, Harmony; one sister-in-law, Kendell Opperman, Darlington; one niece, one nephew, one great-niece and one great-nephew; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Margaret Bowery, Wellsburg, W.Va. and a cousin, Bonnie and her husband, John Morell, New Sewickley Twp.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John V. Opperman Jr.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Friends will be received Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. with service following at 4:30 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Officiating will be her pastor, Rev. Dennis Burnett. Interment will be at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

The family wishes contributions be made to the New Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 101 Big Knob Road, Rochester, PA 15074.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
