Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Coraopolis
Coraopolis, PA
Resources
Judith Elaine Mangine


1936 - 2020
Judith Elaine Mangine Obituary
Judith Elaine Mangine

Formerly of Coraopolis

Judith Elaine Mangine (nee Montgomery) passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Physicians Regional Hospital, Naples, Fla., with her loving husband, Joseph James Mangine, at her side.

Judy was born on November 19, 1936, to Franklin and Virginia Ruth Montgomery in Clarksburg, West Virginia. She was a graduate of Coraopolis High School, Coraopolis, Pa., where she met her sweetheart of 67 years and they married in 1954. Judy and Joe were the owners of many insurance and real estate businesses in Pittsburgh's western suburbs, including West Hills Homes, the Pittsburgh International Industrial Park, and Pittsburgh Commercial Realty. Judy and Joe, along with late brother Daniel Mangine, were also the proud owners of a wonderful Italian restaurant in Moon Township, Pa., called "Mario's" before retiring and splitting their time between their homes in Coraopolis, Pa., and The Strand in Naples, Fla.

Judy loved spending time with her family and many friends and was dearly loved by all who knew her. She loved gardening and served on the Flower Committee at the Presbyterian Church of Coraopolis for many years. Judy also loved crossword puzzles, reading and cooking with and for her family and friends and will be remembered for her big, generous, kind heart and for always smiling.

Loved beyond measure, Judy is survived by her husband, Joseph James Mangine; children, Joey Mangine, Jr. and Kimberly Mangine Montgomery (Kirk); grandchildren, Travis Montgomery Gordon (Martina), Cameron Stuart Gordon, and McLean (Teddy) Gordon; and great-grandsons, Daniel James Gordon and Sawyer Finley Gordon.

There will be a Christian memorial service at the Presbyterian Church of Coraopolis, Pa., on Wednesday, February 5th at 11 a.m. with visitation the preceding day from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, 867 Fifth Ave., www.copelandfuneralhomes.com.

Judy loved flowers and always had a garden, however, memorial contributions may also be made in memory of Judy to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, givetochildrens.org/ways-to-give/tribute-giving or St. Jude Research Hospital, stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 30, 2020
