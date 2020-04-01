Home

JUDITH J. CLUTTER Obituary
Judith J.

Clutter

Formerly of Ambridge

Judith J. Clutter, formerly of Ambridge, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was 84 years old.

Born Judith Marie Janicki on January 23, 1936, in Sewickley, she is survived by Reid, her husband of almost 60 years.

She was the mother of Mark Clutter and his wife, Becky of Spencer, Ohio, Rachelle Clutter and her husband, Dan Kelleher of Edmonds, Wash. and Eric Clutter of Medina, Ohio. She was also the grandmother of Megan and Lauren and had one goddaughter, Kristine Autenreith of Wexford.

Judy is survived by a sister, Marilyn Oshop of Murfreesboro, Tenn. and a brother, Frank (Butchie) Janicki of Pittsburgh. Judy had three nieces and two nephews.

Raised in Ambridge in western Pennsylvania before moving to Amherst Ohio and later Medina Ohio, Judy was a very kind, quick-witted and loving person who possessed a warm smile. She enjoyed arts and crafts, antiques, shopping, polka music, and pierogies. She enjoyed being a mother and grandmother, but thrived working outside of the home as well.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 1, 2020
