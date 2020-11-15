1/1
JUDITH JUDY ANN LABATE
Judith 'Judy' Ann LaBate

Formerly of

Chippewa Township

Judith "Judy" Ann LaBate passed away November 5, 2020, at her home in Oakland Park, Florida, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born February 18, 1964, in Chippewa Township, Pa., she had lived in South Florida for the past 38 years. She was the daughter of Celeste LaBate and the late James LaBate, Sr.

She is survived by her mother, Celeste LaBate of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; son, Matthew Mullane of Tamarac, Fla.; brothers, Jim (Lynn) LaBate and Mark (Silvana) LaBate; and ex-husband, Brian ("Beezer") Mullane. In addition, she leaves behind an incredibly special friend, Christopher Tharrett, and many friends and family, both in Florida and Pennsylvania.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist on Saturday, November 21st at 10 a.m. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trustbridge Foundation (Hospice), 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or St. John the Baptist, 4595 Bayview Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
