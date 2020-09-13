Judy Doreen Hogue
Brighton Township
Judy Doreen Hogue, 64, of Brighton Twp., passed away on September 10, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Born on April 21, 1956, in Rochester, to the late Jack and Doreen Henry Miller Sr., Judy was a faithful member of Rochester First United Methodist Church, as well as the Woman's Auxiliary Fire Department of Brighton Twp.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 43 years, Charles Hogue Sr.; three children, Charles (Kelly) Hogue Jr., of Brighton Twp., Maggie (Joseph) Moore of Raccoon Twp., and Justin Hogue of Beaver; one brother, Jack Miller Jr. of Emlenton; two grandchildren, Olivia and Brooklyn; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com
Inurnment to take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy's name may be made to Brighton Twp. Fire Department, Grange Rd., Beaver, PA 15009.