Julia Calkins

Julia CalkinsRochesterJulia Calkins, 85, of Rochester, passed away April 8, 2020, peacefully with her daughter Cindy by her side in the Providence Health Care Center, Beaver Falls.She was born March 6, 1935, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late William and Mary Pally Leszun. She was a former employee of East Rochester Shop & Save. She was Lutheran by faith and Julia loved her family, being a housewife and homemaker. She was an avid gardener who could grow anything and loved cooking, and being with her family. Julia loved her yearly Amtrak train trips to her daughter, Sandy's in Bethany Connecticut, where Sandy would take her to the ocean, which she loved.She is survived by her former husband and presently good friend, Richard B. Calkins. She will be forever missed by her daughters and her grandchildren, Cynthia A. Calkins of New Brighton and Sandy M. and John Zovinka, of Bethany, Connecticut; her two grandsons, Brandon Salvati of Economy Borough and Danny Lee Salvati of Wexford and a beloved great granddaughter, Carsyn Marie Salvati, Wexford. Also surviving are two sisters and brothers-in-law, Maryann and Leo Krantz of Uniontown and Alice and Chuck Armstrong, Pittsburgh; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Judy Leszun, Pittsburgh and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Rose Marie and Robert Miller and one aunt, Sophie McGuire.Her wishes were to be cremated. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the family was unable to have family and friends for a service, however a Memorial Service will be held at this time on August 29, 2020 at noon, in the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rochester. Rev. Gregory S. Clagg will officiate. Family and friends are welcome to attend.Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, PA.The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff of Providence Health Care Center and Grane Hospice for the care and comfort given to our mother and also to her loving neighbors for their constant care and friendship over the years.