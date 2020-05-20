Home

Julia Duafala Obituary
Hopewell Township

Julia Duafala, age 100, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Aliquippa, Pa., on January 24, 1920, a daughter of the late Jozef and Rose (Zmuda) Telesz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Edward Duafala; her son, Michael Duafala; daughter-in-law, Mary Lee Duafala; and daughter-in-law, Dorothy Duafala. She was additionally preceded in death by her siblings, Walter (Edith) Tellish, Edward Tellish, Josephine (Bud) Hodge, Anna Tellish, Jenny (Steve) Wasler, Stanley Telesz and Helen Telesz Bross.

Julia is survived by her children, Edward Duafala II (the late Dorothy Duafala), Thomas Duafala, Kathleen (Cecil) Courtney, Mary Duafala and Patrick (Beth) Duafala. She is additionally survived by a sister-in-law, Nancy Tellish (the late Edward Tellish, and her large extended family of sixteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and a special family friend, Pam Allen. Julia's greatest joy and pride in life was truly her family.

Surviving family members wish to extend their sincerest gratitude to her caregiver, Carletta Thomas, and to those family members who assisted with Julia's home care during her final illness.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Hopewell Twp., with interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

Arrangements have been entrusted to TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, to share online condolences.

Donations in her name may be made to the .


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 20, 2020
