Julia (Agostinella) Pelino
Coraopolis
Julia (Agostinella) Pelino passed away at 93 years old at Caring Heights Nursing Home on April 23, 2020.
Daughter of the late Raffaele Ralph and Anna (Mariani) Agostinelli and wife of the late Crescenzo Pelino.
Survived by son, Joseph (Mary Lynn) Pelino; sister-in-law, Shirley (Thropp) Polacek; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tony and Mary Pelino; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by brothers, Joseph (Josephine) Agostinelli, Michael (Olimpia) Agostinella, Charles Agostinella, Quido Gus (Rose) Agostinelli, and John Albert Agostinella, and sister, Mary (Frank) Sylvester.
Julia, a lifelong resident of Coraopolis, was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, and St. Anthony. Julia was known for her cooking, baking, and always ready to help her family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Caring Heights for their exceptional loving care given to her for the past 5 years.
Interment was Resurrection Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services were private.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020