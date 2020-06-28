Julianna Mauree Gennaro
South Fayette
Julianna Mauree Gennaro, age 15, of South Fayette, tragically on June 24, 2020.
Cherished daughter of Heidi Charles and Joey (Erica) Gennaro; loving sister of Lexi Gennaro; beloved granddaughter of Ronald and Diana Charles and Paul and Michelle Gennaro; niece of Michael and PJ Gennaro and Mandee Staley; preceded in death by great-grandparents, Donald and Virginia Ciamacca and Anthony Gennaro; also many cousins and friends.
Julianna was an honor student at South Fayette High School and a recipient of the Presidential Scholars Award for her academic achievements. She loved music and animals, and above all else, she loved her family.
Family and friends received on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Calvary Full Gospel Church.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.