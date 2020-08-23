Julie Kay (Hale) Petricko



Formerly of Industry



Julie Kay (Hale) Petricko, 61, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, in the William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida.



Julie was born on July 8, 1959, in East Liverpool, Ohio and was raised in Industry, Pa. She was a class of 1977 graduate of Western Beaver High School and earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Transportation Management from Robert Morris University. Julie was known for her unique, infectious laugh, her positivity, and her ability to immediately become and remain friends with every person she met. She loved to golf, entertain, and cook and ended her career doing what she loved the most - working as the Director of Food Services at Imagine Schools West Melbourne.



Julie was preceded in death by her beloved mother and stepfather, Letitia "Tish" (Burlingame) and Joseph Giambroni, as well as her father and stepmother, George and Barbara Hale.



She is survived by her brothers, George (Norma) Hale, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Paul (Liza) Hale, Egg Harbor, N.J.; her children, Kendra Groscost, Monaca, Pa., Erica (Ken) Strader, Clinton, Pa., and Brett (Kelli) Groscost, Aliquippa, Pa. and her six adored grandchildren, Micah, Lanna, Quinn, Landon, Laci, and Rowan.



Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Julie on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Four Seasons Pavilion at Brady's Run Park, 121 Brady's Run Rd, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store