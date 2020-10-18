1/
June Agnes and Hettie Anne Elms
June Agnes Elms

Hettie Anne Elms

Beaver

June Agnes and Hettie Anne Elms passed away prematurely on October 7, 2020, and October 8, 2020.

They were twin sisters, both born on October 7, 2020.

Surviving the girls are their parents, John and Diane Elms of Beaver; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Bernadette Durkin of Monaca; and paternal grandparents, John and Lorrie Elms of Beaver Falls.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
