1/1
June C. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June C. Smith

Chippewa Township

June C. Smith, 95, of Chippewa Twp., died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in her residence.

June was born August 6, 1925, in Beaver Falls. A partner of Smith's Meats in Chippewa Twp., she was a founding member of the CUP Evangelical Presbyterian Church. June was a secretary at B&W Tubular Works during World War II. She also worked as a volunteer at the hospital as a candy striper, and at Providence Care Center. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, William G. Smith; a brother, Thomas Mott; and a sister, Eleanor Lee.

She is survived by three sons, William T. Smith, VMD and his wife Susan Smith, VMD, Craig B. Smith, and Bruce K. Smith and his wife Tatsiana; four grandchildren, Robert M. Smith and his wife Jodi, Ryan W. Smith and his wife Jen, Christopher G. Smith and Zhenya Kaniayeu; her brother, William Mott and his wife Marge; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. A private funeral service will be held. Pastor Scott Graham will officiate.

Interment will take place in Grandview Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa
117 Blackhawk Rd
Chippewa, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved