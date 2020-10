June C. SmithChippewa TownshipJune C. Smith, 95, of Chippewa Twp., died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in her residence.June was born August 6, 1925, in Beaver Falls. A partner of Smith's Meats in Chippewa Twp., she was a founding member of the CUP Evangelical Presbyterian Church. June was a secretary at B&W Tubular Works during World War II. She also worked as a volunteer at the hospital as a candy striper, and at Providence Care Center. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, William G. Smith; a brother, Thomas Mott; and a sister, Eleanor Lee.She is survived by three sons, William T. Smith, VMD and his wife Susan Smith, VMD, Craig B. Smith, and Bruce K. Smith and his wife Tatsiana; four grandchildren, Robert M. Smith and his wife Jodi, Ryan W. Smith and his wife Jen, Christopher G. Smith and Zhenya Kaniayeu; her brother, William Mott and his wife Marge; and several nieces and nephews.Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com . A private funeral service will be held. Pastor Scott Graham will officiate.Interment will take place in Grandview Cemetery.