June C. Smith
Chippewa Township
June C. Smith, 95, of Chippewa Twp., died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in her residence.
June was born August 6, 1925, in Beaver Falls. A partner of Smith's Meats in Chippewa Twp., she was a founding member of the CUP Evangelical Presbyterian Church. June was a secretary at B&W Tubular Works during World War II. She also worked as a volunteer at the hospital as a candy striper, and at Providence Care Center. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, William G. Smith; a brother, Thomas Mott; and a sister, Eleanor Lee.
She is survived by three sons, William T. Smith, VMD and his wife Susan Smith, VMD, Craig B. Smith, and Bruce K. Smith and his wife Tatsiana; four grandchildren, Robert M. Smith and his wife Jodi, Ryan W. Smith and his wife Jen, Christopher G. Smith and Zhenya Kaniayeu; her brother, William Mott and his wife Marge; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. A private funeral service will be held. Pastor Scott Graham will officiate.
Interment will take place in Grandview Cemetery.