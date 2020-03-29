Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
Resources
More Obituaries for JUNE SINGLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUNE E. SINGLETON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUNE E. SINGLETON Obituary
June E.

Singleton

Daugherty Township

June E. Singleton, 75, of Daugherty Twp. passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born May 11, 1944, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late James W. and Frances Fraser States. She was a homemaker and former Registered Nurse. She was a member of the Rochester Free Methodist Church and was involved with various church activities. She was a graduate of West Mifflin High School and received her RN Degree from McKeesport Hospital Nurses Training.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Singleton in 2014, and a brother, Pastor J. D. States

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Wendy J. and Gregg Peffer of Zelienople and R. Darlene and Bob Thomas of Center Twp.; four grandchildren, Matthew and Alaina Thomas of Center Twp. and Rachel and Luke Peffer of Zelienople; one sister, Karen Miller; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Pastor John and Susan States, Pastor Forrest and Elsie States and Jane States; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Pastor Robert Singleton and his wife, Carol and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation and services will be private with Pastor Forrest States officiating.

Entombment will be in Sylvania Hills Mausoleum.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Rochester Free Methodist Church, 480 Jefferson St. Rochester, PA 15074.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -