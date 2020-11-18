1/1
JUNE KNOUSE
June Knouse

Beaver Falls

Eva June Knouse, age 90, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 8, 1930, in Brilliant, Ohio, to the late Edward and Edna (Miller) Gray.

She is survived by her children, Rick (Marianne) Knouse and Ron (Cathy) Knouse; three grandchildren, Cameron Knouse, Katie Knouse and Dixon (Paige) Knouse; sister, Dolores Pfaff; brothers-in-law, Ken (Betsy) Knouse and Bob (Carol) Knouse; sisters-in-law, Betty Ann Todd and Sue Knouse and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Knouse; brothers-in-law, Larry Knouse and Jim Knouse and sister-in-law, Arlene Bishop.

Friends will be received on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com, with a service to follow at 12 p.m. with Reverend Collene Carney. It is a requirement of the funeral home that everyone in attendance wears a mask.

Private interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral

homes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
