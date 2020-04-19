Home

June L. Statton

June L. Statton Obituary
June L. Statton

Patterson Township

June L. Statton, 90, died Friday, April 17, 2020.

Born July 16, 1929, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of Stephen and Lena Marlowe.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Marlowe; a stepson and daughter-in-law, George and Chris Statton; and a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Walter Solak.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Statton; two sons, Jason and Jeff Wolf; and her brother, Kenneth Marlowe.

There will be no viewing.

Private interment will be in Beaver Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
