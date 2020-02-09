|
|
June M.
Cochran
Center Township
June M. Cochran, of Center Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, Pa., at the age of 92.
Born in Rochester, June was the daughter of the late Florence (King) and Lester Carver. She graduated from Rochester High School. A homemaker, June previously had worked at Bell Telephone and J C Penney. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monaca and was an avid Steelers fan who was extremely disappointed when football season was over.
She was the wife of the late David Cochran, Sr. and the loving mother of Judith Bell and husband, James Bell, the late, David Cochran, Jr. and wife, Shirley Cochran and Dennis Cochran and wife, Nancy Cochran. June had six grandchildren, Shannon Engle, Stephanie Bell-Malichky, Derek Bell, Jonathan Cochran, Lauren Gilfarb and Amber Cochran. She also had four great grandchildren, Grace and Hayden Engle, and Brayden and Harper Gilfarb.
She was preceded in death by her son, David E. Cochran, Jr. and her husband of 68 years, David E. Cochran, Sr. June was also preceded in death by her only brother, Lester Carver, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), followed by a Funeral service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with her Pastor Beth Wierman officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in June's memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Monaca, 1301 Indiana Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061.
To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020